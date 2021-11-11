SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles brings back in-car road tests

Starting Monday, the SCDMV will return to performing in-car road tests for regular licenses at...
Starting Monday, the SCDMV will return to performing in-car road tests for regular licenses at all branch offices across the state.(Source: WWSB)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is going back to offering in-car road tests.

Starting Monday, the SCDMV will return to performing in-car road tests for regular licenses at all branch offices across the state.

The department will also revert back to its pre-COVID 19 schedule of afternoon-only appointments for regular license and motorcycle skills testing, allowing walk-ins to test during the morning hours.

  • All branches accept walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every day, except for Wednesday. On Wednesdays, all branch offices accept walk-in customers from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Customers have to make appointments to take regular and motorcycle skills tests from between 2 and 4 p.m.

Commercial driver’s license applicants will be able to schedule appointments for skills tests every day at nine SCDMV branches across the state.

Branches that can accommodate CDL skills tests include Bennetsville, Columbia – Shop Road, Greenville – Saluda Dam Road, Greenwood, Ladson, Myrtle Beach – The Market Common, North Augusta, Rock Hill, and Sumter. Appointments for CDL skills tests continue to be required during all operating hours.

For in-person appointments, the SCDMV does encourage everyone to wear a face mask.

All appointments and common payments can be completed on SCDMVOnline.com.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police report states three men got into an argument with two men at the business over the...
Police: Workers attacked with hammer, pipe at tire store
Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Keano Ante Simmons on Wednesday and charged him with murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect wanted in N. Charleston convenience store shooting
Murdaugh is facing two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses in connection with a...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Authorities arrest murder suspect wanted in N. Charleston convenience store shooting
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Veterans Day events around the Lowcountry
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Vote postponed on proposed Summerville development
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New noise ordinance in place for Berkeley County following complaints from community
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City of Charleston officials prepare to address $2.2 million budget deficit