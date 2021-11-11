Settlement reached in lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield announced on Thursday afternoon that a settlement has been reached between her family and Palmetto State Bank.

Lawyers Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, who represent Satterfield’s estate, say a representative with the bank, identified as Chad Westendorf, was the person who represented the estate when a 2018 death settlement for $505,000 was reached, and that money was never seen by Satterfield’s sons.

The lawyers said the representative should have been a family attorney; Westendorf had been named in a lawsuit involving the bank but was later removed as a defendant.

Bland and Richter say the bank never handled the settlement nor was it responsible for Murdaugh’s alleged actions.

“Palmetto State Bank and its board of directors made the business decision to prioritize ending this matter for the mutual benefit of Ms. Satterfield’s sons, its customers and shareholders, and the Hampton community at large,” a statement from Bland and Richter reads. “The Satterfield family appreciates Palmetto State Bank’s decision, agrees that it has acted responsibly and confirms that Palmetto State Bank continues to be a good corporate citizen in Hampton County and throughout South Carolina.”

