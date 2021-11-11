SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Settlement reached in lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper

Lawyers representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield...
Lawyers representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield announced on Thursday afternoon that a settlement has been reached between her family and Palmetto State Bank.(Larry Blackmer/Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Home)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Lawyers representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield announced on Thursday afternoon that a settlement has been reached between her family and Palmetto State Bank.

Lawyers Eric Bland and Ronnie Richter, who represent Satterfield’s estate, say a representative with the bank, identified as Chad Westendorf, was the person who represented the estate when a 2018 death settlement for $505,000 was reached, and that money was never seen by Satterfield’s sons.

The lawyers said the representative should have been a family attorney; Westendorf had been named in a lawsuit involving the bank but was later removed as a defendant.

Bland and Richter say the bank never handled the settlement nor was it responsible for Murdaugh’s alleged actions.

“Palmetto State Bank and its board of directors made the business decision to prioritize ending this matter for the mutual benefit of Ms. Satterfield’s sons, its customers and shareholders, and the Hampton community at large,” a statement from Bland and Richter reads. “The Satterfield family appreciates Palmetto State Bank’s decision, agrees that it has acted responsibly and confirms that Palmetto State Bank continues to be a  good corporate citizen in Hampton County and throughout South Carolina.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
A police report states three men got into an argument with two men at the business over the...
Police: Workers attacked with hammer, pipe at tire store
The governor said he was prompted to request the investigation after hearing that Fort Mill...
McMaster calls for investigation after LGBTQ book with ‘sexually explicit’ material found at school’s library
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Keano Ante Simmons on Wednesday and charged him with murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect wanted in N. Charleston convenience store shooting
Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Meals on Wheels serving wider range of people as holidays approach
Nearly 50 staff members at Summerville Medical Center, including doctors, nurses,...
Summerville Medical Center honors its staff members with military service
Dozens of military veterans and their families were honored and thanked for their service at an...
Veterans, families honored at annual N. Charleston Veterans Day celebration
The plane wreckage on October 23.
Preliminary investigation shows plane hit tree before crash in Colleton County