Small chance of rain on this Veterans Day!

By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re tracking a quick moving cold front that will bring a slight chance of rain today and tonight before cooling us down as we head into the weekend. Today will feature a mix of sun and clouds with quickly warming temperatures. High will reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. A few showers can’t be ruled out today so carry the umbrellas just in case. Scattered showers are possible tonight as we see the approach of the aforementioned cold front. The rain chance will fade quickly as the sun comes up on Friday. Morning clouds should quickly give way to sunshine on Friday with highs back in the mid 70s. Temperatures will begin to cool on Saturday with highs near 70 degrees. A weak disturbance may be just enough to produce a spotty shower Saturday morning, most of you will stay dry. We should enjoy lots of sunshine Saturday but another cold front will arrive Saturday night. Chillier weather will follow this front with temperatures dropping down into the upper 30s by Sunday morning and highs on Sunday will only reach the low to mid 60s despite full sunshine.

TODAY: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Spotty Shower Possible. High 77.

FRIDAY: Shower Possible Early. Turning Sunny. High 75.

SATURDAY: Small Chance of a Shower Early. Partly Cloudy to Mostly Sunny. High 70.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 63.

