Summerville Medical Center honors its staff members with military service

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly 50 staff members at Summerville Medical Center, including doctors, nurses, administrators and volunteers received thanks for their military service this Veterans Day.

Staffers who served in the armed forces lined the emergency entrance to be recognized.

Members of the Summerville High School Junior ROTC presented the colors as Veterans reflected on their time served in the military.

Dr. Cary Fishborne served in the U.S. Navy from 1999 to 2003. He says to this day, he uses principles taught to him in the military in his profession as a urogynecologist.

“It reminds me daily what we’re all here for as a community,” he said. “These core values are certainly embodied in our hospital care in our community. It’s all about self-sacrifice for others and the betterment of our community.”

The staff members received pins with two dog tags that read, “Proudly Served.”

Summerville Medical Center CEO Jeff Taylor said the work done at the hospital would not be possible without Veterans’ dedication to preserving our country’s freedom.

Recent data from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows nearly 17 Veterans lose their lives to suicide every day, a rate twice as high as that of non-Veterans.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.