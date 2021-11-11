SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Veterans Day events around the Lowcountry

Veterans Day events are happening across the Lowcountry Thursday to honor those who served.
Veterans Day events are happening across the Lowcountry Thursday to honor those who served.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Veterans Day events are happening across the Lowcountry Thursday to honor those who served.

Berkeley County

In Berkeley County, city leaders are hosting an opening ceremony for a park named after a veteran and former Goose Creek City Council member.

John McCants Veterans Park will be located on Anita Drive at the location of the former Dennis Park.

The opening ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Charleston County

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is offering free admission for veterans on Thursday.

The museum is also hosting a roundtable discussion with Vietnam War veterans.

The discussion is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday in the Vietnam Experience exhibit and is free to attend.

The City of North Charleston is hosting its annual Veterans Day event from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Park Circle.

This year’s event is headlined by keynote speaker Lt. Col. Clebe McClary.

Georgetown County

The annual Georgetown Veterans Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

The parade will begin at East Bay Park and travel from the park down Front Street.

Beaufort County

The Bluffton Township Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

The parade route will begin at Alljoy Road and continue to Calhoun Street through Promenade Street before ending at Dr. Mellichamp Drive.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police report states three men got into an argument with two men at the business over the...
Police: Workers attacked with hammer, pipe at tire store
Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Keano Ante Simmons on Wednesday and charged him with murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect wanted in N. Charleston convenience store shooting
Murdaugh is facing two counts of obtaining property under false pretenses in connection with a...
Judge denies bond for Alex Murdaugh

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Vote postponed on proposed Summerville development
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New noise ordinance in place for Berkeley County following complaints from community
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: City of Charleston officials prepare to address $2.2 million budget deficit
The city is projecting a budget shortfall as revenues continue to rebound.
City of Charleston officials prepare to address $2.2 million budget deficit