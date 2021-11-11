Veterans Day events around the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Veterans Day events are happening across the Lowcountry Thursday to honor those who served.

Berkeley County

In Berkeley County, city leaders are hosting an opening ceremony for a park named after a veteran and former Goose Creek City Council member.

John McCants Veterans Park will be located on Anita Drive at the location of the former Dennis Park.

The opening ceremony takes place at 11 a.m. Thursday.

Charleston County

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is offering free admission for veterans on Thursday.

The museum is also hosting a roundtable discussion with Vietnam War veterans.

The discussion is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday in the Vietnam Experience exhibit and is free to attend.

The City of North Charleston is hosting its annual Veterans Day event from 10:30 a.m. until noon at Park Circle.

This year’s event is headlined by keynote speaker Lt. Col. Clebe McClary.

Georgetown County

The annual Georgetown Veterans Parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday.

The parade will begin at East Bay Park and travel from the park down Front Street.

Beaufort County

The Bluffton Township Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday.

The parade route will begin at Alljoy Road and continue to Calhoun Street through Promenade Street before ending at Dr. Mellichamp Drive.

