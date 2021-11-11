SC Lottery
Veterans, families honored and thanked for service at annual Veterans Day celebration in N. Charleston

Dozens of military veterans and their families were honored and thanked for their service at an...
Dozens of military veterans and their families were honored and thanked for their service at an annual Veterans Day celebration in North Charleston.(Live 5 News)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Dozens of military veterans and their families were honored and thanked for their service at an annual Veterans Day celebration in North Charleston.

The ceremony, held at Park Circle, began at 10:30 a.m. and concluded at around noon on Thursday.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, whose father was a military veteran, said it is important for veterans to be recognized and thanked for their sacrifice.

“I couldn’t be more proud of us as a community, of the people who came and enjoyed this event for people who volunteered to be our MC and other things,” he said. “It’s just a great opportunity to say thank you to those who sometimes, I think, feel they are forgotten.”

The city also honored the youngest veteran in attendance – who is 32 years old – and the oldest veteran, who is 100 years old.

“Having the ability to bring all those folks together, having them all serve this great nation in which we live and honor them is a once in a lifetime chance,” Summey said.

Children from local elementary schools and community centers also read out poems that described what a veteran means to them and the community.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps. 1st Lt. Clebe McClary III was the keynote speaker during Thursday’s event. He shared stories of his time in the Vietnam War and the lessons he learned along the way.

