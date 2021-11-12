SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

100,000 lbs. of chicken patties recalled for potential contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.
Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trader Joe’s is recalling about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two dozen frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The USDA says the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties.

There are no reports, however, of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

Customers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is taking a closer look at the Awendaw-McClellanville...
Residents concerned after reports of suspicious activity on Charleston Co. roads
Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
Officials with Dorchester School District 2 say Ashley Ridge High School was placed on lockdown...
District: Ashley Ridge High School placed on lockdown after student runs away from school
The governor said he was prompted to request the investigation after hearing that Fort Mill...
McMaster calls for investigation after LGBTQ book with ‘sexually explicit’ material found at school’s library
Henry James Brown is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a...
Man arrested in fatal stabbing on St. Helena Island

Latest News

Officials with the Berkeley County School Districts say parents of students who use the bus...
Berkeley Co. schools say parents should expect ‘significant delays’ for buses as they cover routes for 30 bus drivers
FILE — Assemblyman Andrew Garbarino arrives at Bayport-Blue Point High School to vote, in...
New York man arrested after death threat to GOP congressman
President Joe Biden speaks during the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in...
Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions
Darrickreco Laws was arrested Thursday in Horry County on warrants issued in Georgetown County,...
Deputies: Suspect in car break-ins arrested in Horry County