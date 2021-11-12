Aerial intelligence company building facility in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems company announced plans on Friday to establish operations in Charleston County.

Barzan Aeronautical, LLC announced the location at 2744 Fort Trenholm Road in Johns Island will be a $14.7 million investment that will create 34 new jobs.

“The talented workforce, strategic location and welcoming pro-growth business climate make Charleston County the ideal place to grow our company,” Barzan Aeronautical, LLC CEO John Hardwick said. “We are excited to partner with local entities to be successful, and we are looking forward to being a valuable part of the community.”

Barzan Aeronautical says the new facility will focus on the engineering and manufacturing of technology-based unmanned aircraft.

