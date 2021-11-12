Application period closing for Berkeley Co. rental assistance program

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Applications for a rental assistance program in Berkeley County will close Friday afternoon.

County officials say they are suspending new applications for their Emergency Rental Assistance Program after 5 p.m. Friday.

Officials say they are currently processing approximately 800 applications for the program designed to provide federal assistance to those unable to pay for rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension of applications will allow the county to determine if funding is still available after processing existing applications.

Officials say the program could re-open if funding is still available after processing all applications received by 5 p.m. Friday.

County officials say the program has already provided $5.5 million in rental and utility assistance to more than 870 households and approximately 300 landlords.

