Residents concerned after reports of suspicious activity on Charleston Co. roads

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is taking a closer look at the Awendaw-McClellanville area after a social media post surfaced alleging strange behavior on the roads. The Facebook post was published on a community forum group with dozens of comments and shares of people telling their stories about a car or a pair of cars acting in a suspicious manner.

The stories range from a single car tailing at close range then suddenly stopping and turning off their headlights to a pair of cars boxing people in and slowing down. Some claim a car would drive straight at them while others report having entire roads blocked by a car.

“We had not had any reports about it,” said Andrew Knapp, public information officer for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office. “But we learned about the social media posts and assigned our Patrol Bureau to be on the lookout for such activity in that area.”

The complaints stem from an area near Steed Creek Road and Halfway Creek Road, as well as Highway 17.

Preston Danner had just left Sewee Outpost Wednesday night around 11 p.m. when he says he caught a tail, someone he describes as following so closely that he believed their intent was to run him off the road.

“It was very threatening,” Danner said. “I was confused because they could have gone around me. There wasn’t reason for brights or being six inches from my bumper.”

Danner says this continued for several miles as they neared Steed Creek Road. A case of tailgating may not sound strange, but it was what happened next that really got Danner’s attention.

“They just cut off their lights while they’re on 17 and then just put their breaks on and stopped on 17,” Danner said. “I just kept driving.”

Danner says he had no idea that other people were talking about these kinds of incidents in this area until he told his wife, Teresa.

“There’s all sorts of things that can happen out here and in general we are a safe community, but I mean, there are people out there,” Teresa Danner said. “My fear is that these things are going undetected.”

On Thursday night, Charleston County sheriff’s deputies could be seen in the area, parked in the woods along Steed Creek Road. Even if the alleged incidents aren’t nefarious, Danner says roads are no place to be messing around.

“It’s frightening but imagine being a teenager or an inexperienced driver or someone who is dealing with car trouble, and then to run into people like this who are predatory,” Teresa Danner said.

The area is on the line of Berkeley-Charleston County border. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says they have taken calls about road incidents in the area, but have not found anything yet.

