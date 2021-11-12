Berkeley County School District warns of ‘significant delays’ for school buses

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Berkeley County School Districts say parents of students who use the bus should expect “significant delays” Friday afternoon as they work to cover transportation routes for 30 bus drivers.

Earlier this afternoon, there were about 15 school bus drivers protesting about working conditions on Whitesville Road.

Each school will have one to two buses assigned to their location this afternoon, and these drivers will be completing multiple turnaround routes, according to a statement by the district.

“This will result in significant delays. BCSD will continue to operate buses with all drivers available; however, it is important to understand the current transportation challenge we are facing regarding the shortage of drivers for afternoon routes today in the Berkeley lot,” district officials said. “Please prepare, as much as possible, for delays.”

“If you are a parent or guardian of a bus rider, we encourage you to transport your child(ren) or coordinate carpool transportation for your child(ren), if possible, this afternoon,” the district’s statement said. “This will allow for buses to be utilized primarily by those who do not have any other transportation option. Again, BCSD will continue to operate buses serving the Berkeley lot with all drivers available; however, we do anticipate and ask that you prepare for significant delays.”

