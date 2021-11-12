The Citadel rolls to win over Morris College in home opener

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel men’s basketball team had five players in double figures in a 108-67 victory over Morris College Friday afternoon inside McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Score: The Citadel 108, Morris 67

Records: The Citadel (2-0), Morris (2-3)

Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 1-0

How it Happened

After falling behind 4-2 early, Stephen Clark hit a three-pointer in transition to spark an 18-4 run to give the Bulldogs a double-digit lead.

A three-pointer from Tyler Moffe pushed the lead to 18 points with just under eight minutes left in the half.

The Bulldogs would maintain the lead through the rest of the half before extended it to 24 points on a Brock Wakefield putback just before the half ended.

The Citadel scored the first six points of the second half to extend the lead to 30 points.

The Bulldogs went to their bench early in the second half, but the lead continued to grow, reaching 40 points on a three-pointer from Wakefield with just over eight minutes to play.