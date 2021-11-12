The Citadel rolls to win over Morris College in home opener
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel men’s basketball team had five players in double figures in a 108-67 victory over Morris College Friday afternoon inside McAlister Field House.
Game Information
Score: The Citadel 108, Morris 67
Records: The Citadel (2-0), Morris (2-3)
Location: McAlister Field House (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: The Citadel leads 1-0
How it Happened
- After falling behind 4-2 early, Stephen Clark hit a three-pointer in transition to spark an 18-4 run to give the Bulldogs a double-digit lead.
- A three-pointer from Tyler Moffe pushed the lead to 18 points with just under eight minutes left in the half.
- The Bulldogs would maintain the lead through the rest of the half before extended it to 24 points on a Brock Wakefield putback just before the half ended.
- The Citadel scored the first six points of the second half to extend the lead to 30 points.
- The Bulldogs went to their bench early in the second half, but the lead continued to grow, reaching 40 points on a three-pointer from Wakefield with just over eight minutes to play.
- The bench was able to continue to extend the lead, getting as large as 46 points with under a minute to play.
Inside the Box Score
- The 108 points are the most since the Bulldogs scored 108 points against Carver on Dec. 7, 2019.
- All 14 players saw action in the game with 13 getting into the scoring column.
- Five players reached double digits, with Jason Roche leading the way with 21 points. He also added nine rebounds and three steals.
- Stephen Clark added 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds.
- Brock Wakefield made his collegiate debut and scored 13 points off the bench.
- Hayden Brown and Tyler Moffe each finished with points. Browns added eight rebounds and five assists.
- Dylan Engler knocked down a pair of three-pointers and finished with eight points.
- The Bulldogs shot 38-for-76 (.500) for the game, including 22-of-36 (.611) in the second half.
- The Citadel had 23 assists on 38 made baskets.
- The Bulldogs outrebounded the Hornets 62-24, including 18-2 on the offensive glass. The rebound total is the most since pulling down 62 boards against Johnson (Fla.) on Nov. 14, 2018.
Up Next
The Bulldogs return to the hardwood on Nov. 15 as they travel to face Presbyterian. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.