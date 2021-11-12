Colleton County School District hosting job fair

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District is hiring for multiple positions across the district.

The district is hosting a job fair on Friday for bus driver, custodial and student nutrition positions.

The event is being held between 9 a.m. and noon Friday at the Colleton County School Board Room located at 500 Forest Circle in Walterboro.

Those interested can fill out an application on the district’s website. The district says walk-ins will also be accepted during the event.

