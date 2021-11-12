Deputies investigating report of inappropriate messages between DD2 bus driver, student

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a report of inappropriate messages between a Dorchester District 2 school bus driver and a 15-year-old male student.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office say they have been in contact with district personnel who are fully cooperating with the investigation.

“We will not release the name of the alleged subject until such time as the investigation progress deems it necessary,” DCSO officials said.

The investigation started on Friday morning when a deputy met with a man who said his nephew had been receiving inappropriate text messages from a Summerville High School bus driver.

The uncle said he recently took the teen’s phone for disciplinary reasons and went through the phone which led to the discovery of the text messages exchanged between the teen and the driver. According to the report, the uncle said there were several messages requesting his nephew to come to his house, asking if anyone was home, and to go out to eat and watch a movie.

The uncle also reported that there were several message requests asking if he wanted to buy weed off of him, and messages to other children from the bus as well.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.