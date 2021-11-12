SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies respond after large pig named ‘Papa Pig’ blocks traffic in SC county

South Carolina deputies came to the rescue after a large pig named “Papa Pig” created a traffic...
South Carolina deputies came to the rescue after a large pig named “Papa Pig” created a traffic issue in York County Thursday night.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 9:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina deputies came to the rescue after a large pig named “Papa Pig” created a traffic issue in York County Thursday night.

Officials with the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to Old York Road at Ernest Road where two lanes were closed due to the pig blocking lanes which caused some onlooker delays as well.

Deputies said Papa Pig’s owners were located and attempted to load him and take him home, but YCSO officials said the pig was so large that it broke the trailer.

The sheriff’s office Mounted Patrol unit then responded and loaded the pig into a horse trailer to get him home.

YCSO officials reported that the pig was wrangled up in less than three minutes.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
A police report states three men got into an argument with two men at the business over the...
Police: Workers attacked with hammer, pipe at tire store
The governor said he was prompted to request the investigation after hearing that Fort Mill...
McMaster calls for investigation after LGBTQ book with ‘sexually explicit’ material found at school’s library
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Keano Ante Simmons on Wednesday and charged him with murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect wanted in N. Charleston convenience store shooting
Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store

Latest News

“There is no place in South Carolina for these kind of inappropriate materials to be presented...
Group says governor’s call to investigate book ‘political attack on LGBTQ youth’
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is taking a closer look at the Awendaw-McClellanville...
Residents concerned after reports of suspicious activity on Charleston Co. roads
The president of East Cooper Meals on Wheels says his group is helping a wider range of people...
East Cooper Meals on Wheels serves more populations during pandemic
Lawyers representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield...
Settlement reached in lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper