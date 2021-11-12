SC Lottery
Deputies: Suspect in car break-ins arrested in Horry County

Darrickreco Laws was arrested Thursday in Horry County on warrants issued in Georgetown County,...
Darrickreco Laws was arrested Thursday in Horry County on warrants issued in Georgetown County, deputies say.(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a Longs man is facing charges in a series of auto break-ins.

Darrickreco Manillo Laws, 45, was arrested Thursday in Horry County on outstanding warrants issued in Georgetown County, deputies say.

Laws is a suspect in a number of auto break-ins in the Debordieu Colony and Prince George communities, Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

Laws was being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

