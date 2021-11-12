Deputies: Suspect in car break-ins arrested in Horry County
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says a Longs man is facing charges in a series of auto break-ins.
Darrickreco Manillo Laws, 45, was arrested Thursday in Horry County on outstanding warrants issued in Georgetown County, deputies say.
Laws is a suspect in a number of auto break-ins in the Debordieu Colony and Prince George communities, Sheriff Carter Weaver said.
Laws was being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.