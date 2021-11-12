SC Lottery
Family receives $30,000 following lawsuit against Berkeley Co. School District

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County family is receiving a $30,000 payout after a lawsuit alleging their son was repeatedly bullied and harassed for more than two years.

The lawsuit claims the bullying left the child needing medical and psychological treatment.

Court documents claim this all started while the child was attending College Park Middle School.

The first incident of bullying and harassment was reported in 2017. Documents state that between 2017 and 2019, this child reported at least six instances where he was bullied by the same student.

The suit says the instances include the child reporting he was grabbed by the neck and slammed into a locker, which led to a concussion.

Documents claim the child continuously expressed that he was scared to go to school and threatened to commit suicide if the bullying and harassment continued. This child was then diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and had to attend weekly counseling sessions following years of assaults, according to the suit.

Documents claim that the district “allowed these actions to go unaddressed, unpunished and without proper compliance with protocol put in place to protect students.”

The State’s Insurance Reserve Fund is paying out $30,000 to the family.

