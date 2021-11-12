Festival of Lights returns to the James Island County Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Festival of Lights returns to James Island County Park Friday.

For the first time this year, in an effort to alleviate traffic, the county is designating peak nights and regular nights. Tickets are now $25 on peak nights and $15 on regular nights.

Additionally, to help streamline the admission process, there is a $5 discount for all tickets booked online.

As a COVID-19 safety precaution, Santas Village and the Winter Wonderland attractions were closed for the 2020 season. But this year, they are bringing the attractions back for the full Festival of Lights experience.

This Festival of Lights draws in about 200,000 people every year, and Sarah Reynolds with Charleston County Parks says it’s a tradition they’re glad is back in full swing.

“This is our 32nd Holiday Festival of Lights, so obviously it’s been going on a really long time,” Reynolds said. “And it’s come so far throughout the years. It started out with less than 20 light displays the first year. And now we have over 750 light displays. So, it’s really become a fixture in the Lowcountry.”

