Lowcountry High School Football Week 12

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday night will mark the start of round 2 of the playoffs in South Carolina. Twelve Lowcountry teams are still alive trying to win a state championship.

5-A

Lexington at Goose Creek

Chapin at Ft. Dorchester

Stratford at Sumter

Cane Bay at Dutch Fork

3-A

Gilbert at Oceanside

Hanahan at Brookland-Cayce

2-A

Wade Hampton at Philip Simmons

Barnwell at Woodland

Timberland at Cheraw

1-A

Green Sea Floyds at Baptist Hill

SCISA 3-A

Porter-Gaud at Hammond

SCISA 1-A

St. John’s Christian at Lee Academy

