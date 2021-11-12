Lowcountry High School Football Week 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday night will mark the start of round 2 of the playoffs in South Carolina. Twelve Lowcountry teams are still alive trying to win a state championship.
5-A
Lexington at Goose Creek
Chapin at Ft. Dorchester
Stratford at Sumter
Cane Bay at Dutch Fork
3-A
Gilbert at Oceanside
Hanahan at Brookland-Cayce
2-A
Wade Hampton at Philip Simmons
Barnwell at Woodland
Timberland at Cheraw
1-A
Green Sea Floyds at Baptist Hill
SCISA 3-A
Porter-Gaud at Hammond
SCISA 1-A
St. John’s Christian at Lee Academy
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.