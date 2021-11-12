SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Meeks, CofC humble S.C. State in 106-74 win

The College of Charleston won their season opener beating SC State on Thursday
The College of Charleston won their season opener beating SC State on Thursday(CofC Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 12:48 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — John Meeks scored 19 points and Brenden Tucker scored 17 off the bench on 6-for-8 shooting and Charleston beat South Carolina State 106-74 on Thursday night.

Charleston built a 19-0 lead and never trailed. It was the first time Charleston surpassed 100 points in a season opener since 1972.

Meeks and Tucker were two of six players to reach double digits in scoring for the Cougars and 11 total entered the scoring column.

Cam Jones scored 15 points and Deaquan Williams 14 for South Carolina State (0-2).

Most Read

Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
The governor said he was prompted to request the investigation after hearing that Fort Mill...
McMaster calls for investigation after LGBTQ book with ‘sexually explicit’ material found at school’s library
Henry James Brown is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a...
Man arrested in fatal stabbing on St. Helena Island
Officials with Dorchester School District 2 say Ashley Ridge High School was placed on lockdown...
District: Ashley Ridge High School placed on lockdown after student runs away from school
Cam Newton returns to Panthers

Latest News

VIDEO: CofC dominates SC State in season opener
VIDEO: CofC dominates SC State in season opener
Credit One Bank has reached a deal with Charleston Tennis, LLC to take over naming rights of...
Charleston Open adds 3 to field for 2022
South Carolina prepares to face Tennessee on Saturday
Mirror images Mizzou, South Carolina set for SEC showdown
Shipley’s TD saves Clemson in 30-20 win over Florida State
Clemson’s Swinney knows the job is to win big over UConn