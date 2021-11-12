SC Lottery
Murrells Inlet man accused of soliciting minor, having child sexual abuse material

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old Murrells Inlet man who is accused of having child sexual abuse material and soliciting people he thought were minors.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Christopher Vernard Enzor on two charges connected to the solicitation of a minor and 12 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors. He was arrested on Nov. 9.

The investigation began when authorities received a report from a social media app that led them to Enzor. 

Investigators said Enzor solicited two people he believed to be minors to send him sexually explicit images. According to authorities, he also distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

Enzor is charged with two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor and 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

“Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Horry County Police Department, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation,” the attorney general’s office said.

