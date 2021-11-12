SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Pair of SC lawmakers propose banning ‘Carolina Squat’ in pre-filed bill

The Carolina Squat
The Carolina Squat(Kirstie Langley)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A pre-filed bill in the South Carolina House of Representatives could make the popular “Carolina Squat” illegal in the state.

The legislation, H.4574, was filed Wednesday by state Reps. Chris Wooten (R-69) and Robert J. May III (R-88).

It states that pickup trucks on state highways would no longer be allowed to have more than five inches of separation between the back and front of the vehicle. The bill’s current form allows exceptions for towing other vehicles.

The modification is also known as the “California Lean” or the “Tennessee Tilt” in other areas.

Starting Dec. 1, the modification will be banned in North Carolina after Gov. Roy Cooper a similar bill earlier this year.

The South Carolina bill could be discussed as early as January when the South Carolina legislative session begins.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is taking a closer look at the Awendaw-McClellanville...
Residents concerned after reports of suspicious activity on Charleston Co. roads
Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
Officials with Dorchester School District 2 say Ashley Ridge High School was placed on lockdown...
District: Ashley Ridge High School placed on lockdown after student runs away from school
The governor said he was prompted to request the investigation after hearing that Fort Mill...
McMaster calls for investigation after LGBTQ book with ‘sexually explicit’ material found at school’s library
Henry James Brown is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a...
Man arrested in fatal stabbing on St. Helena Island

Latest News

Officials with the Berkeley County School Districts say parents of students who use the bus...
Berkeley Co. schools say parents should expect ‘significant delays’ for buses as they cover routes for 30 bus drivers
Darrickreco Laws was arrested Thursday in Horry County on warrants issued in Georgetown County,...
Deputies: Suspect in car break-ins arrested in Horry County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Application period closing for Berkeley Co. rental assistance program
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman dies at 90
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Aerial intelligence company building facility in Charleston County