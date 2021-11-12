SC Lottery
Police responding to barricaded subject in West Ashley

(AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston Police Department say they are responding to a barricaded subject in West Ashley Friday night.

Authorities say it is in the area of the 1800 block of Meadowlawn Drive off of Wappoo Road.

According to police, the scene is controlled and there is no danger to the public.

“Officers are asking the public to avoid the area until the scene is cleared,” CPD officials said.

