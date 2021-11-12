SC Lottery
Questions about high school mascot’s future concern community

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - A Georgetown County high school principal says his school’s mascot, which has nearly a 100-year-old legacy, isn’t going anywhere despite fears from the community.

Andrews High School held a listening session about the future of the school’s yellow jacket mascot after questions arose about the school using the same logo as Georgia Tech.

The yellow jacket has been Andrews High School’s mascot since the school was established almost a century ago.

Through the years, the school has had different versions of the logo and Principal Toshawnka Mahone said the school eventually adopted the same look as the Georgia Tech yellow jacket.

Through the years, the school has had different versions of the yellow jacket mascot eventually settling on a design that appears to be the same look as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket logo.(Live 5)

After research, the school learned it would have to pay a fee to the university if Andrews decided to keep the same logo. Mahone said some faculty members decided they wanted to do away with this version and start using an A logo instead.

The community took notice that the familiar yellow jacket logo was not being used as often and began asking questions.

Mahone said the school’s mascot may take on a different look depending on the results of a request for input from the community.

Mahone said if the community wants to keep the Georgia Tech version of the logo, the school will pay the fee and she will be “at peace” with that.

She said she wants community members to know that they have a voice in everything that happens at Andrews High and they will always be the fighting yellow jackets.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

