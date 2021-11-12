SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, ‘glorious sight’

In this image from video made available by NASA, astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule...
In this image from video made available by NASA, astronauts in the SpaceX Dragon capsule approach the International Space Station on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.(NASA via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts pulled up Thursday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring.

It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the glittering outpost.

The one German and three U.S. astronauts said it was an emotional moment when they first spotted the space station 20 miles (30 kilometers) distant — “a pretty glorious sight,” according to Raja Chari, commander of the Dragon capsule.

“Floating in space and shining like a diamond,” noted German astronaut Matthias Maurer. “We’re all very thrilled, very excited.”

The Dragon’s entire flight was automated, with Chari and pilot Tom Marshburn monitoring the capsule systems, ready to take control if necessary. At one point, they reported what looked like a “gnarled knob” or possibly a small mechanical nut floating past their camera’s field of view, but SpaceX Mission Control said it posed no concern. The docking occurred 263 miles (423 kilometers) above the eastern Caribbean.

The station’s welcoming committee consisted of three astronauts instead of the originally planned seven. That’s because SpaceX returned four of the station residents on Monday, after the new arrivals’ launch kept getting delayed.

While Chari, Marshburn, Maurer and NASA astronaut Kayla Barron were adapting to weightlessness — all but Marshburn are space rookies — the previous crew was adjusting to life back on Earth. “Gravity sucks, but getting used to it slowly,” Japanese astronaut Akihoki Hoshide tweeted.

The new crew will spend the next six months at the space station and, during that time, host two groups of visiting tourists. Russia will launch the first bunch in December and SpaceX the second in February.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
A police report states three men got into an argument with two men at the business over the...
Police: Workers attacked with hammer, pipe at tire store
The governor said he was prompted to request the investigation after hearing that Fort Mill...
McMaster calls for investigation after LGBTQ book with ‘sexually explicit’ material found at school’s library
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Keano Ante Simmons on Wednesday and charged him with murder...
Authorities arrest murder suspect wanted in N. Charleston convenience store shooting
Police have announced an arrest in connection to a murder that happened at a convenience store...
Police make arrest in connection to murder at N. Charleston convenience store

Latest News

The president of East Cooper Meals on Wheels says his group is helping a wider range of people...
East Cooper Meals on Wheels serves more populations during pandemic
“There is no place in South Carolina for these kind of inappropriate materials to be presented...
Group says governor’s call to investigate book ‘political attack on LGBTQ youth’
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Defense rests its case at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
Lawyers representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s late housekeeper Gloria Satterfield...
Settlement reached in lawsuit involving Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper