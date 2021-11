State Sen. Hugh Leatherman dies at 90

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, Hugh Leatherman, passed away early Friday morning at the age of 90.

News of the state senator’s death was confirmed Friday by his office.

The state senator had been receiving hospice care since October after the discovery of what colleagues describe as an inoperable cancer.

A GOP senator told The Associated Press in October that Hugh Leatherman’s staff notified a handful of lawmakers the 90-year-old Florence Republican had been hospitalized after experiencing severe abdominal pain.

The South Carolina Ports Authority opened the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in March along the Cooper River in North Charleston. It was the country’s first container terminal to open in more than a decade.

The Ports Authority says Phase One of the Leatherman Terminal added 700,000 TEUs of annual throughput capacity and an additional berth to the East Coast port market. When fully built, the 286-acre, three-berth terminal will add 2.4 million TEUs of throughput capacity to the Port of Charleston, doubling the existing port capacity.

The South Carolina Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers named the project South Carolina’s Project of the Year in June.

Leatherman visited the port in January 2020 to mark the structural completion of the terminal’s new operations building.

Leatherman was first elected to the chamber in 1980 and serves as chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, which has sway over the state’s budget.

He was elected President Pro Tempore of the state Senate in 2014. But when President Donald Trump appointed Nikki Haley to a United Nations Ambassador position in 2017 and then-Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster became governor, the state Constitution required that the President Pro Tempore of the Senate become the next lieutenant governor.

Leatherman resigned his position as Senate President Pro Tempore to avoid the lieutenant governorship, which many consider a politically weak role in the state so that Sen. Kevin Bryant could be elected in his place and then rise to become McMaster’s lieutenant governor.

Leatherman was then re-elected as President Pro Tempore of the Senate by a 28-16 vote. In 2019, after voters approved an amendment to the state Constitution that eliminated the President Pro Tempore position in favor of a President of the Senate, the Senate passed a resolution to give Leatherman the ceremonial title of President Pro Tempore Emeritus in recognition of his many years or service.

Leatherman called it “the honor of a lifetime” serving as President Pro Tempore of the Senate.

“This is a body designed to debate,” Leatherman said of the state Senate. “Ideas and bills must both go through vigorous consideration in order to be deemed worthy of enactment. It is not an easy process nor was it designed to be. We are a body that in many circumstances requires compromise to move forward. Our founders believed that a better legislative product could be obtained if we listened to minority viewpoints and then tried to accommodate those views. This striving for consensus is what makes the Senate the Senate.”

Sen. Bob Peeler became the state’s first Senate President on Jan. 8, 2019.

