SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Three more streets to be renamed because of white supremacy, Confederacy ties, City of Charlotte says

The new street names will become effective on Jan. 21, 2022
Three more Charlotte streets to be renamed because of white supremacy, Confederacy ties
Three more Charlotte streets to be renamed because of white supremacy, Confederacy ties(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte announced Friday that three more streets will have new names because of their ties to white supremacy and the Confederacy.

The City of Charlotte says Aycock Lane will be renamed Wall Street; Jackson Avenue will become Cross Trail Drive; and Zebulon Avenue will become Yellowstone Drive. The existing Yellowstone Drive will be extended.

The new street names will become effective on Jan. 21, 2022.

The City of Charlotte’s Legacy Commission is in charge of recommending street name changes and reimagining civic spaces “to create a new symbolic landscape that is representative of the dynamic and diverse city Charlotte has become and reflective of the inclusive vision it strives to achieve,” according to the City of Charlotte’s website.

The Legacy Commission believes that the continued memorialization of slave owners, Confederate leaders, and white supremacists on street signs does not reflect the values that Charlotte upholds today and is a direct affront to descendants of the enslaved and oppressed African Americans who labored to build this city,” the City of Charlotte says.

The final streets to be renamed due to their ties to white supremacy and the Confederacy are Hill Street, Morrison Boulevard, Barringer Drive and Stonewall Street

Residents and business owners who live on Hill Street and Morrison Boulevard are currently submitting new name suggestions.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is taking a closer look at the Awendaw-McClellanville...
Residents concerned after reports of suspicious activity on Charleston Co. roads
Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
Officials with the Berkeley County School District warned parents of students at nine schools...
9 Berkeley Co. schools experience ‘significant delays’ after bus drivers protest
Officials with Dorchester School District 2 say Ashley Ridge High School was placed on lockdown...
District: Ashley Ridge High School placed on lockdown after student runs away from school
South Carolina deputies came to the rescue after a large pig named “Papa Pig” created a traffic...
Deputies respond after large pig named ‘Papa Pig’ blocks traffic in SC county

Latest News

Trident Health plans to add a new cardiac catheterization lab and three new operating rooms to...
Employees at Trident Health required to get coronavirus vaccine
Andrews High School held a listening session about the future of the school’s yellow jacket...
Questions about high school mascot’s future concern community
Officials with the Berkeley County School District warned parents of students at nine schools...
9 Berkeley Co. schools experience ‘significant delays’ after bus drivers protest
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman dies at 90
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a report of...
Deputies investigating report of inappropriate messages between bus driver, student