CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will move offshore today bringing an end to the rain chance and sending morning clouds out to sea.

TODAY: AM Clouds, PM Sun. High 75.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 71.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.

MONDAY: Sunny Sky. High 62.

