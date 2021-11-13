Alex Murdaugh declines to respond to suit’s allegations involving former law firm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Alex Murdaugh has declined to respond to a lawsuit’s allegations that he stole money from his former law firm.

According to court records released on Friday, Murdaugh pleaded the 5th, which is the 5th amendment which provides a number of rights to criminal proceedings one of which protects against self-incrimination.

Murdaugh’s answer is in connection with a lawsuit filed by Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzorth and Detrick (PMPED) in which the firm alleges that their former partner funneled money from their business to a personal account for several years.

PMPED officials say they are seeking to find out where the funds went and if any of it is hidden away. The firm said they had reimbursed all clients who suffered a loss as a result of Murdaugh’s actions while he was employed with them.

Murdaugh was a partner with PMPED until Sept. 3, 2021 when the firm requested his immediate resignation. The law firm said they discovered that Murdaugh was converting client and firm money to his own personal use.

Officials with PMPED haven’t released how much money Murdaugh allegedly stole from them, but said in the suit that a forensic accounting firm was continuing to review all of Murdaugh’s financial activities while he was employed with the firm.

