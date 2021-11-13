SC Lottery
Amazon driver survives after Amtrak train slams into truck, cutting it in half

By WISN Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WISN) - An Amazon driver is thankful to be alive after an Amtrak train slammed his truck.

Alexander Evans was transporting packages west of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday when the collision happened.

Evans said he’s still sore and in shock after the train slammed into his delivery truck, cutting it in half. He described what he felt at the time of impact.

“Just air and the pressure. I felt the airbags, and it was just … I didn’t know what to feel to be honest with you,” he said.

The Milwaukee husband and father of two little girls posted photos of the wreckage on his Facebook page.

He traced his route in red on a map, showing how the road parallels the track before the crossing, limiting a driver’s view of the tracks.

“I just tried, I made a look as I was going down the hill to swerve,” Evans said. “I didn’t see anything. He was on my left side.”

Evans says he’s deaf in his left ear and didn’t hear the horn at first.

“Literally it was like one long beep, like a horn from the train, and I put my foot on the gas,” Evans said. “I was like, I don’t know how far I’m going to get away from him.”

He got far enough to save his life.

“I still can’t believe it myself right now as well,” Evans said.

Evans said the day that the train hit him it was his birthday.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

