Crash closes eastbound lanes of I-526 near Long Point Road

A crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-526 early Saturday morning in Mount Pleasant.
A crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-526 early Saturday morning in Mount Pleasant.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:13 AM EST
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-526 early Saturday morning in Mount Pleasant.

Officers say traffic on I-526 is being diverted onto Long Point Road while the crash is being investigated.

Mount Pleasant Police Public Information Officer Don Calabrese says both drivers were taken to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on their conditions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

