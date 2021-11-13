SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Crews respond to Friday afternoon house fire

Firefighters say they were able to quickly extinguish a fire Friday afternoon.
Firefighters say they were able to quickly extinguish a fire Friday afternoon.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 9:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say they were able to quickly extinguish a fire Friday afternoon.

The St. Andrews Fire Department says they responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Sulgrave Road just after 2 p.m. Friday and found smoke coming from a second-floor window of a home.

Officials say the fire was extinguished quickly and contained to the room.

Two occupants of the home, along with three family dogs were able to escape the home, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Andrews Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Officials say the fire originated in a second-floor bedroom and appeared to be electrical in nature. The exact cause is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is taking a closer look at the Awendaw-McClellanville...
Residents concerned after reports of suspicious activity on Charleston Co. roads
Officials with the Berkeley County School District warned parents of students at nine schools...
9 Berkeley Co. schools experience ‘significant delays’ after bus drivers protest
South Carolina deputies came to the rescue after a large pig named “Papa Pig” created a traffic...
Deputies respond after large pig named ‘Papa Pig’ blocks traffic in SC county
Authorities say it was in the area of the 1800 block of Meadowlawn Drive off of Wappoo Road.
Police: Barricaded subject incident in West Ashley resolved
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a report of...
Deputies investigating report of inappropriate messages between bus driver, student

Latest News

Authorities say one person was killed in an early-morning crash on I-26 in Dorchester County on...
Troopers: One killed in crash on I-26
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC: 18% drop in COVID cases in tri-county area
A crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-526 early Saturday morning in Mount Pleasant.
Eastbound lanes reopened on I-526 in Mount Pleasant
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Vigil held for man killed in shooting at N. Charleston Piggly Wiggly