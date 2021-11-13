Crews respond to Friday afternoon house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters say they were able to quickly extinguish a fire Friday afternoon.

The St. Andrews Fire Department says they responded to a fire in the 1600 block of Sulgrave Road just after 2 p.m. Friday and found smoke coming from a second-floor window of a home.

Officials say the fire was extinguished quickly and contained to the room.

Two occupants of the home, along with three family dogs were able to escape the home, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The St. Andrews Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

Officials say the fire originated in a second-floor bedroom and appeared to be electrical in nature. The exact cause is still under investigation.

