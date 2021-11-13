Employees at Trident Health required to get coronavirus vaccine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Employees at Trident Health will have to get the coronavirus vaccine. The CEO says it’s because it’s a condition to participate in the federal Medicaid program.

A memo sent to staff this week states all Trident colleagues, doctors, volunteers, students and interns must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

A federal court of appeals put a hold on the federal vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees, but no rulings have been made on the mandate for healthcare workers.

