SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Employees at Trident Health required to get coronavirus vaccine

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Employees at Trident Health will have to get the coronavirus vaccine. The CEO says it’s because it’s a condition to participate in the federal Medicaid program.

A memo sent to staff this week states all Trident colleagues, doctors, volunteers, students and interns must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4.

A federal court of appeals put a hold on the federal vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 employees, but no rulings have been made on the mandate for healthcare workers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is taking a closer look at the Awendaw-McClellanville...
Residents concerned after reports of suspicious activity on Charleston Co. roads
Alexis Grant’s sentencing comes after she pleaded guilty to a charge of homicide by child abuse...
North Charleston mother sentenced in 1-year-old son’s death
Officials with the Berkeley County School District warned parents of students at nine schools...
9 Berkeley Co. schools experience ‘significant delays’ after bus drivers protest
Officials with Dorchester School District 2 say Ashley Ridge High School was placed on lockdown...
District: Ashley Ridge High School placed on lockdown after student runs away from school
South Carolina deputies came to the rescue after a large pig named “Papa Pig” created a traffic...
Deputies respond after large pig named ‘Papa Pig’ blocks traffic in SC county

Latest News

Officials with the Berkeley County School District warned parents of students at nine schools...
9 Berkeley Co. schools experience ‘significant delays’ after bus drivers protest
Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating a report of...
Deputies investigating report of inappropriate messages between bus driver, student
VIDEO: Deputies investigating report of inappropriate messages between bus driver, student
VIDEO: Deputies investigating report of inappropriate messages between bus driver, student
Authorities say it was in the area of the 1800 block of Meadowlawn Drive off of Wappoo Road.
Police: Barricaded subject incident in West Ashley resolved