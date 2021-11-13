SC Lottery
Four unanswered goal hammer Stingrays in loss to Atlanta

The Stingrays fell to the Gladiators 4-2 on Super Hero Night at the Coliseum
By South Carolina Stingrays
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – Four unanswered goals by the Atlanta Gladiators (4-1-0-0) hammered the South Carolina Stingrays (4-2-0-0) by a score of 4-2 at the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday night.

Conor Landrigan netted his first goal of the season just under seven minutes into the opening period on the first power play of the evening. Alex Brink and Victor Hadfield helped open the ice for Landrigan’s snipe past Atlanta netminder Tyler Parks to open the lead.

Jade Miller doubled the lead after Jordan Subban’s long stretch pass while shorthanded late in the opening period. Miller’s breakaway goal found the back of the net for his second of the season.

Atlanta stormed back in the second frame, netting two goals off the tape of Anthony Florentino and former Stingray Tim Davison only 58 seconds apart from one another.

Two more in the 3rd period included a game-winner from Cody Sylvester late in regulation before Elijah Vilio netted his first career goal to ice the game with 1:41 left.

Goaltender Ryan Bednard (2-2-0-0) made 24 saves in the contest during the loss. Parks turned back 20 shots of his own to lead the Gladiators to victory.

The Stingrays continue their 2021-22 campaign tomorrow night at the North Charleston Coliseum against the Orlando Solar Bears for First Responders Night presented by Belfor Property Restoration. 10 specialty jerseys will be auctioned off through the Dash App throughout the game, and the first 1,500 fans will receive a collapsible lantern giveaway.

