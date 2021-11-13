Gorgeous weekend with plenty of sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second cold front will move through the area this morning, but most spots should stay dry as it passes. Expect plenty of sunshine for the day behind the cold front. This front will cool us down even more tonight! Highs for the day will be in the low 70s for most of the area, but the real chill arrives with lows around 40, even into the upper 30s inland. Highs will be even lower on Sunday with most spots in the low to mid 60s. We’ll start the week off rather cool, in the 60s, and dry with sunshine. Temperatures will then rebound back into the 70s by the middle and end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 71, Low 41.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High 64, Low 43.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 63, Low 40.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 62, Low 42.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 72, Low 53.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 75, Low 52.

