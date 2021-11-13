SC Lottery
Harrell’s pick-6 helps N.C. A&T beat S.C. State 27-17

South Carolina State Football
South Carolina State Football
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Kingsley Ifedi threw two touchdown passes and Devin Harrell’s interception return for a touchdown helped seal North Carolina A&T’s 27-17 victory over South Carolina State in a nonconference game on Saturday.

Ifedi threw a touchdown pass to Taymon Cooke that pulled North Carolina A&T (5-5) to 17-13 midway through the third quarter. Jah-Maine Martin broke loose for a 33-yard score about five minutes later and the Aggies led 20-17.

Harrell picked off a Quincy Hall pass and ran 10 yards into the end zone with 1:49 remaining.

Ifedi was 8-of-18 passing for 125 yards. He also threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Nick Dobson in the first quarter. Martin finished with 16 carries for 85 yards.

Kendrel Flowers ran the ball 15 times for 160 yards that included a 51-yard touchdown run for South Carolina State (5-5), which ended a four-game winning streak.

Jamre Benjamin returned a blocked punt 22 yards for a touchdown that gave the Bulldogs a 17-7 lead.

