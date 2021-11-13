SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Meeks leads College of Charleston over Lipscomb 86-77

The College of Charleston moved to 2-0 with a win over Lipscomb on Friday
The College of Charleston moved to 2-0 with a win over Lipscomb on Friday(CofC Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:37 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- — John Meeks had 16 points as College of Charleston got past Lipscomb 86-77 on Friday night.

Dalton Bolon had 15 points for College of Charleston (2-0). Dimitrius Underwood and added 13 points apiece.

Tommy Murr had 22 points for the Bisons (1-1). Ahsan Asadullah added 15 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Will Pruitt had 14 points.

Jacob Ognacevic, the Bisons’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 30 points per game, shot only 14 percent for the game (1 of 7).

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is taking a closer look at the Awendaw-McClellanville...
Residents concerned after reports of suspicious activity on Charleston Co. roads
Officials with the Berkeley County School District warned parents of students at nine schools...
9 Berkeley Co. schools experience ‘significant delays’ after bus drivers protest
South Carolina deputies came to the rescue after a large pig named “Papa Pig” created a traffic...
Deputies respond after large pig named ‘Papa Pig’ blocks traffic in SC county
Authorities say it was in the area of the 1800 block of Meadowlawn Drive off of Wappoo Road.
Police: Barricaded subject incident in West Ashley resolved
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman dies at 90

Latest News

South Carolina dropped to 1-1 with a loss to Princeton
Princeton rallies past South Carolina in Asheville Championship
Lowcountry High School Football Week 12
Lowcountry high school football week 12 coverage
Clemson moved to 2-0 on the year with a win over Wofford on Friday
Hall scores 22, Dawes’ key 3 gets Clemson past Wofford 76-68
CSU basketball
Joiner leads Ole Miss, 93-68, over Charleston Southern