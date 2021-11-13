SC Lottery
New Charleston food hall holds grand opening

Port of Call food and brew hall holds a ribbon cutting on Nov. 13. (Live 5)
Port of Call food and brew hall holds a ribbon cutting on Nov. 13. (Live 5)(WCSC)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mayor Tecklenburg joined the community today to celebrate the opening of Charleston’s newest food and brew hall.

Port of Call is located downtown on South Market Street next to City Market.

Port of Call has a full bar and several different food vendors offering cuisine like oysters, barbeque, Asian fusion, acai bowls, and Greek food.

“Thomas and Ryan are the two owners who put this amazing place together, Port of Call food court, and encouraging these chefs to start their own businesses that are part of it and be able to enjoy the outdoors,” Mayor Tecklenburg said.

The food hall is dog-friendly and offers live music most days.

The mayor said this building was home to the first refrigeration in the city of Charleston.

“Best of luck, great success to you,” the mayor said. “I love the Port of Call, and what a beautiful day.”

Port of Call originally opened their doors in October and it is now open seven days a week.

