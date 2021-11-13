No. 1 South Carolina cruises to 72-41 win over South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Destanni Henderson scored 15 points - including four 3-pointers - and No. 1 South Carolina overwhelmed South Dakota 72-41 Friday night at the Mammoth Sports Construction Invitational.

The Gamecocks (2-0) built a quick 10-0 lead, and South Dakota didn’t get its first field goal until Liv Korngable scored with just under three minutes left in the first quarter. Korngable finished with 24 points and five rebounds to lead the Coyotes (0-2).

South Dakota got the home crowd into things when they cut it to 43-30 on a Chole Lamb basket midway through the third quarter. But Henderson hit back-to-back 3s and South Carolina didn’t look back. Zia Cooke added 10 points for the Gamecocks.

The South Carolina defense stifled the Coyotes, limited them to just 25.4% shooting.

NOTABLE

• The Gamecocks knocked down five 3-pointers on seven attempts in the second quarter. Four different players ended the game with at least one make from deep, led by four on five attempts from Destanni Henderson.

• South Carolina’s defense reached double figures for blocks, with 10, led by Aliyah Boston (4) and Victaria Saxton (3). Boston finished the opening week with nine blocks in the team’s two wins.

• Brea Beal fueled the team in the third quarter, pulling down five offensive rebounds in the period. Beal entered the game with a career high of six offensive rebounds but almost equaled that in a span of four minutes. She and Kamilla Cardoso led the team with eight rebounds apiece.

• South Carolina ended with a 49-25 advantage in rebounding, with eight different players pulling down three or more boards.

• Bree Hall and Sania Feagin made the most of their playing time Friday night. Hall knocked down both of her 3-point attempts in 11 minutes of action, Feagin hit both of her field goals and grabbed a rebound in five minutes on the court.

• South Dakota was led by Liv Korngable’s 24 points. Outside of her production, the rest of the Coyote offense shot just 15 percent from the field (7-of-45).

• Despite committing more than twice as many turnovers as South Dakota (20-9), South Carolina allowed just 12 points off turnovers to the Coyotes while scoring 11 points of its own off South Dakota turnovers.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks return to Colonial Life Arena for their home opener on Nov. 17, hosting Palmetto State rival Clemson at 7 p.m. The game will air on the SEC Network+ online stream. After taking a one-year hiatus from the long-running series, South Carolina will be looking for its 11th win in a row over the Tigers.