Princeton rallies past South Carolina in Asheville Championship

South Carolina dropped to 1-1 with a loss to Princeton
South Carolina dropped to 1-1 with a loss to Princeton
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 1:43 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- — Jaelen Llewellyn scored 16 points, Drew Friberg made three big free throws, and Princeton defeated South Carolina 66-62 on Friday night in the opening round of the inaugural Asheville Championship.

Friberg made two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to put the Tigers up by six points. After Jermaine Couisnard made a 3-pointer to draw South Carolina within 65-62, Friberg was fouled with 5 seconds remaining. He made the one free throw he needed for a four-point lead that sealed the victory. Couisnard missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Llewellyn had nine rebounds, three assists and four 3-pointers in eight attempts. Ryan Langborg had 13 points and Tosan Evbuomwan scored 12 for the Tigers (2-0).

Couisnard led South Carolina (1-1) with 17 points. Erik Stevenson had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists but missed all 10 of his 3-point tries. Wildens Leveque added 12 points and 10 rebounds.

South Carolina led 33-23 at halftime, then Princeton opened the second half with a 10-0 run to tie it. After five lead changes in the next seven minutes, a 3-pointer by Zach Martini gave Princeton a four-point lead. South Carolina did not close to within one possession until the final minute.

Princeton will play Minnesota in the championship game on Sunday. Minnesota defeated Western Kentucky 73-69 in the earlier game Friday night.

