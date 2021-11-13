Troopers: One killed in crash on I-26

SC Lottery
Authorities say one person was killed in an early-morning crash on I-26 in Dorchester County on Saturday.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:24 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say one person was killed in an early-morning crash on I-26 in Dorchester County on Saturday.

Master Trooper Brian Lee says a 1997 Ford SUV was traveling on I-26 East near mile marker 185 when the vehicle ran off the road.

Lee says the driver overcorrected and struck the cable barrier in the median and was ejected from the vehicle.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

