Two dozen pitmasters, 4,000 attendees come together for ‘Holy Smokes’ Lowcountry Barbecue Festival

More than twenty barbecue pitmasters joined forces for the inaugural ‘Holy Smokes’ Lowcountry Barbecue Festival in North Charleston Saturday.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than twenty barbecue pitmasters joined forces for the inaugural ‘Holy Smokes’ Lowcountry Barbecue Festival in North Charleston Saturday.

According to organizers, the festival is a way to celebrate the culture, history and traditions of the barbecue community.

Holy Smokes was hosted by Aaron Siegel and Taylor Garrigan of Home Team BBQ, Anthony DiBernardo of Swig & Swine, and Robert F. Moss, the contributing barbecue editor for Southern Living. The festival was completely sold out.

Attendees got an all-you-can-eat experience at three different barbecue villages that featured whole hog barbecue; brisket and Texas-style specialties and creative, new-school barbecue.

“We’re hoping they get a real sense of the range and tradition of barbecue and how varied and different it is, which is the idea of having three different villages and getting to experience great barbecue from all over the country with a whole different range of styles,” Robert Moss, one of the organizers, said. “Hopefully it’s entertainment but a little bit of education as well.”

Proceeds from Holy Smokes go to MUSC’s Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital and Hogs for the Cause, an organization that raises awareness and funds for families affected by pediatric brain cancer

If you missed out but want to donate to the cause, visit the Holy Smokes website.

