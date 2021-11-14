Cooler temperatures to start off the week with more sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be in control today, meaning we will see plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. With the sunshine, temperatures will climb into the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Not as warm as the past few days but still pleasant with the sunshine. A weak cold front will cross the area overnight, not expecting any rain though. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll start the week off rather cool with high pressure in control, temperatures will be in the 60s with sunshine. Temperatures will then rebound back into the 70s by the middle and end of the week.

TODAY: Sunny. High 65, Low 44.

MONDAY: Sunny. High 63, Low 42.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 67, Low 48.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 74, Low 55.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Mainly Dry. High 75, Low 56.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65, Low 75.

