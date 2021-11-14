Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 32-year-old woman who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Saturday morning.

Jillian Furlong Litton from Hilton Head was driving eastbound on I-26 near mile marker 185 when she lost control and crashed, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brothers said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

