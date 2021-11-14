SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Family says Black girl, 10, who died by suicide was bullied

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:59 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Utah school district says Friday it will open an independent investigation into alleged bullying of a 10-year-old girl who died by suicide.

The family of Isabella “Izzy” Tichenor says she was harassed by fellow students for being Black and having autism. They accuse the district of not doing enough to protect their daughter after they reported the bullying to the school.

The outside probe marks an escalation of action after the Davis School District said earlier this week it was doing its own investigation and that it had responded appropriately.

The district was recently reprimanded by the U.S. Department of Justice for failing to address widespread racial discrimination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
Authorities say one person was killed in an early-morning crash on I-26 in Dorchester County on...
Troopers: One killed in crash on I-26
North Charleston community members gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly on Rivers...
Vigil held for man killed in shooting at N. Charleston Piggly Wiggly
A crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-526 early Saturday morning in Mount Pleasant.
Eastbound lanes reopened on I-526 in Mount Pleasant
Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Police arrest suspect in North Charleston fatal shooting

Latest News

In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending...
Queen Elizabeth sprains back, misses war memorial service
VIDEO: Historical marker to honor Coach John McKissick
VIDEO: Historical marker to honor Coach John McKissick
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Nursing homes lose 221,000 jobs since start of pandemic
FILE - Co-defendants, from left, John Artis and Rubin "Hurricane" Carter, right, arrive at...
John Artis, co-defendant of ‘Hurricane’ Carter, dies at 75
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police arrest suspect in North Charleston fatal shooting