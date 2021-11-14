SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Nursing homes lose 221,000 jobs since start of pandemic

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have lost over 200,000 jobs since the pandemic...
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities have lost over 200,000 jobs since the pandemic began. (Live 5)(WCSC)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living released a report that shows long-term facilities are suffering from the worst labor crisis than any other sector in health care.

The report shows that nursing homes have seen employment levels drop by 14% or 221,000 jobs since the start of the pandemic.

The AHCA/NCAL President and CEO Mark Parkinson said these challenges could be caused by pandemic burnout and the struggle for providers to compete for qualified staff.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, hospitals, doctor’s offices and other health care facilities have reached or surpassed pre-pandemic staffing levels, while nursing homes and assisted living communities are still experiencing high job losses.

South Carolina has over 2,000 long-term care facilities with over 43,000 beds, according to the South Carolina Department of Aging.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is taking a closer look at the Awendaw-McClellanville...
Residents concerned after reports of suspicious activity on Charleston Co. roads
Officials with the Berkeley County School District warned parents of students at nine schools...
9 Berkeley Co. schools experience ‘significant delays’ after bus drivers protest
Authorities say it was in the area of the 1800 block of Meadowlawn Drive off of Wappoo Road.
Police: Barricaded subject incident in West Ashley resolved
North Charleston community members gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly on Rivers...
Vigil held for man killed in shooting at N. Charleston Piggly Wiggly
Authorities say one person was killed in an early-morning crash on I-26 in Dorchester County on...
Troopers: One killed in crash on I-26

Latest News

Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Police arrest suspect in North Charleston fatal shooting
Andrews scores 30 to lead Loyola (Md.) past SC State 75-65
VIDEO: Andrews scores 30 to lead Loyola (Md.) past SC State 75-65
The Citadel rolls to win over Morris College in home opener
VIDEO: The Citadel rolls to win over Morris College in home opener
Meeks leads College of Charleston over Lipscomb 86-77
VIDEO: Meeks leads College of Charleston over Lipscomb 86-77