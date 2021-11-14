One killed in single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed when a vehicle overturned in Orangeburg County Saturday night, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 9:49 p.m. Saturday night on Legrand Smoak Street in Cordova.

Master Trooper Brian Lee, of the South Carolina Highway Patrol, says a 2004 Chevy Tahoe was driving south on the road when the driver ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn.

Lee says the driver was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

