Police arrest suspect in North Charleston fatal shooting

By Landon Boozer
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -The North Charleston Police Department has arrested a man believed to be in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday.

Willie Darby has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Police responded to the Palmetto Grove Apartments on the 7900 block of St. Ives Road for a reported gunshot victim. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Darby arrived at the North Charleston Police Department after being contacted by detectives. where he was later interviewed and arrested, according to police.

He was also served with outstanding arrest warrants for assault and battery and strong-armed robbery.

