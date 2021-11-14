Police investigating robbery on College of Charleston campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating a robbery on the campus of the College of Charleston Saturday night.

College of Charleston’s Department of Public Safety says around 9 p.m. Saturday night two people entered a building on Warren Street after following a resident entering the building.

Authorities say the two people entered a room on the second floor of the building where they were confronted by a resident in the room.

The Department of Public Safety says the two people fled the building after taking a small amount of cash and were last seen on Warren Street near Thomas Street.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-577-7434 or the College of Charleston Campus Police at 843-953-5609. Anonymous reports can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or College of Charleston’s Crime Action Line at 843-953-4998.

