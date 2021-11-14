Questions raised on House maps as SC redistricting nears end

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina House and Senate committees could soon send their proposed redistricting maps to their whole chambers.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the maps of the 124 House districts released late on Nov. 8.

If the committee passes the maps, they will be sent to the House floor.

The South Carolina League of Women Voters had serious reservations saying the House maps lack fairness because they protect incumbents and try to give the Republicans more power.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Luke Rankin said Friday he expects his committee to send the maps for the 46 Senate districts to the floor by the end of November.

Special sessions could be held in December.

