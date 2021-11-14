SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Questions raised on House maps as SC redistricting nears end

South Carolina House and Senate committees could soon send their proposed redistricting maps to...
South Carolina House and Senate committees could soon send their proposed redistricting maps to their whole chambers.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina House and Senate committees could soon send their proposed redistricting maps to their whole chambers.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet Tuesday to discuss the maps of the 124 House districts released late on Nov. 8.

If the committee passes the maps, they will be sent to the House floor.

The South Carolina League of Women Voters had serious reservations saying the House maps lack fairness because they protect incumbents and try to give the Republicans more power.

Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Luke Rankin said Friday he expects his committee to send the maps for the 46 Senate districts to the floor by the end of November.

Special sessions could be held in December.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
Authorities say one person was killed in an early-morning crash on I-26 in Dorchester County on...
Troopers: One killed in crash on I-26
North Charleston community members gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly on Rivers...
Vigil held for man killed in shooting at N. Charleston Piggly Wiggly
Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Police arrest suspect in North Charleston fatal shooting
A crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-526 early Saturday morning in Mount Pleasant.
Eastbound lanes reopened on I-526 in Mount Pleasant

Latest News

VIDEO: Festival of Lights is back
VIDEO: Festival of Lights is back
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New Charleston food hall holds grand opening
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: U.S. announces hike in Medicare premiums
VIDEO: Historical marker to honor Coach John McKissick
VIDEO: Historical marker to honor Coach John McKissick